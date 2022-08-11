Contact Us
Company Expands Recall Of Nutritional, Beverage Products To Include Additional Brands

Nicole Valinote
Read More Stories
Some of the recalled products
Some of the recalled products Photo Credit: Lyons Magnus LLC/FDA

A company has expanded a recall of potentially-contaminated beverages to include additional brands. 

Lyons Magnus LLC announced the updated recall on Wednesday, Aug. 10, expanding its recall of nutritional and beverage products issued on Thursday, July 28, that was prompted by a possible microbial contamination with organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

The company said customers shouldn't consume any of the recalled products, even if they don't smell or appear spoiled.

According to the announcement, analysis indicated that the products didn't meet commercial sterility specifications.

The recalled products were distributed beginning in April 2021.

The products are packaged under various brand names, including Oatly, Premier Protein, Imperial, Lyons Barista Style, and more.

Find the full list of recalled products here.

Anyone who purchased a recalled product should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. 

