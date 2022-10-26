Clorox Recalls Pine-Sol Cleaners Due To Infection-Causing Bacteria

Parent company Clorox is recalling eight Pine-Sol disinfectant cleaning products due to fears they may contain infection-causing bacteria, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced.

To date, testing has identified bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Clorox produced approximately 37 million recalled products in that period, the CPSC said.

The recalled products have date codes beginning with the prefix “A4” and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249. The products were sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces.

The recalled products are:

Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners,

Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in the following scents:

Lavender Clean,

Sparkling Wave,

Lemon Fresh.

CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in the following scents:

Lavender Clean,

Sparkling Wave,

Lemon Fresh,

Orange Energy.

Original Pine-Sol (Pine scent) is not included in the recall.

The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water, the CPSC said in announcing the recall on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.

The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria, the CPSC said.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the products and take pictures of the 12-digit UPC code and the date code, dispose of the product in its container with household trash, and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt.

Pine-Sol may be reached toll-free at 855-378-4982, by email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com, or online at pinesolrecall.com and Pinesol.com by clicking on “Recall Information.”

The products were sold online at Amazon.com and additional retailer websites and at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ’s, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s, Publix, and other major retailers nationwide, for between $2.50 and $12.50.

