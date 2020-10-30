Clean Your Home Thoroughly For Less with These Dyson-Alternative Vacuums

You don't need to own an expensive vacuum to get that floor-cleaning job done. These three JASHEN models will help you efficiently vacuum your floors without breaking the bank. So if it's time to replace your basically-broken vacuum or if you just want an upgrade, these cordless options have got you covered.

JASHEN V12S Cordless Stick Vacuum Daily Voice Shop

1. JASHEN V12S Cordless Stick Vacuum

With its built-in motor and quiet suction, the JASHEN cordless stick vacuum will clean your rug or hard floor for 40 minutes straight on a full charge. It has a high-efficiency filtration system with a washable filter, a hygienic HEPA filter, and a large dust cup that combine to lock in in small particles with no leakage and expel fresh air—no more musty vacuum smell! HEPA filters in vacuums are imperative if you want to eliminate allergens, dust, and dust mites. The V12S can easily convert to a handheld, too, so you can clean your curtains and ceilings. The swivel design makes it easy to clean those hard-to-reach areas. It earned 4.4/5 stars on Amazon from users who were pleased with its sleek, lightweight design and impressive performance. If you're looking for a bargain, this the way to go.

Buy Now: $89.99 reduced from $99

JASHEN V16 Cordless Vacuum Daily Voice Shop

2. JASHEN V16 Cordless Vacuum

The JASHEN V16 cordless has a 2-in-1 brush with Smart Floor Head Technology that allows you to clean on both your rugs and hard floors. Its intuitive LED screen shows power mode (Eco, Mid, Boost), remaining runtime, and a filter cleaning alert. It has a dual-charging wall mount that holds the vacuum and its accessories for easy storage and recharging. The V16 runs on a rechargeable 2500mAh battery which provides you with 40 minutes of interrupted cleaning. Its 350-watt brushless motor has a strong suction with a quiet operation to boot.

Buy Now: $159.99 discounted from $299

JASHEN V18 Cordless Vacuum Daily Voice Shop

3. JASHEN V18 Cordless Vacuum

The JASHEN V18 is powered by a 350-watt digital brushless motor with a strong suction that powerfully lifts dirt and stains. Its 2-in-1 dusting brush cleans hard floors and carpets so you can switch from one to the other seamlessly. Plus, its wireless design ensures a flexible, easier clean. The V18 has a high-efficiency 4-stage filter system and a built-in filter sensor with an LED screen that shows your selected power mode, remaining run time, and filter cleaning alert. It runs on a rechargeable 2500mAh battery, giving you up to 40 minutes of cleaning time. The V18 is labeled as an Amazon's Choice with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars, so you know it's a trustworthy purchase.

Buy Now: $189.99 marked down from $350