Chick-fil-A Planning Brand-New Location In Hudson Valley

Chick-fil-A is inching closer to opening what will be its third location in the Hudson Valley.

With locations already in the works in Westchester County near the Greenburgh/White Plains border, as well as Yonkers, the latest news comes from Rockland County where the chain is currently in the planning process to open a new eatery in Nanuet.

According to Clarkstown Town Supervisor George Hoehmann, officials with Chick-fil-A have plans winding their way through approvals with the planning board and should receive the final green light within the next three months or sometimes in early Spring.

Once all of the approvals are received, the new restaurant, known for its chicken sandwiches and tenders, construction could begin at its location at 52 Route 59 in Nanuet with an eye on opening in mid-to-late 2024.

Clarkstown has been working for some three years to bring the restaurant to the area: "It's a great proposal for an underserved location," Hoehmann noted.

The restaurant will have double drive-thru lanes and plenty of outdoor seating.

Also reportedly coming to the rapidly expanding Clarkstown area is a revamped White Castle and a drive-thru Starbucks.

