Brand-New Pizzeria Opens For Business In Hudson Valley

A new pizzeria is serving customers in Northern Westchester.

Slice Pizzeria is located at 3224 Crompond Road in Yorktown Heights.

The restaurant offers classic New York-style pies, "BBQ Special Pizza," "Hot Stuff Pizza" made with hot sauce and homemade ranch, and more.

"New Pizzeria in town! We ordered the calamari and chicken cutlet pizza....amazing!" Dardane S. said in a Yelp review. "The calamari was gone before I took the picture haha. I can't wait to try the rest of the menu. The staff are pleasant and the wait-time is short. My family and I will be coming again!"

The restaurant also offers paninis and pasta dishes, such as shrimp scampi.

For dessert, guests can choose from a variety of sweet crêpes.

Read the Slice Pizzeria menu here.

