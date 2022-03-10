Brand-New Jersey Mike's Opens In Hudson Valley

A new Jersey Mike's sandwich shop has opened in the Hudson Valley.

The new Jersey Mike's Subs is located at 2627 South Road Suite #20 in Poughkeepsie.

The grand opening took place on Monday, March 7, and was attended by state and local officials, including Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, according to an announcement from the Dutchess County Government.

The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the Jersey Mike's website.

