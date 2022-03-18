Brand-New Hudson Valley Coffee Shop To Hold Grand Opening

A brand-new Hudson Valley coffee shop is preparing for its grand opening and ribbon-cutting event.

Coffee Barn, located in Orange County, will hold a ribbon-cutting event at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, according to an announcement from the City of Middletown Mayor's Office.

The business is located at 207 Monhagen Ave. in Middletown

In addition to coffee, the business also serves tea, paninis, crêpes, pastries, wraps, and personal pizzas, according to Coffee Barn's website.

Some items on the menu include chocolate banana crêpes, chicken chipotle quesadillas, and turkey basil paninis.

