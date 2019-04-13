Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close At Least 40 Stores

Bed Bath and Beyond is planning to close at least 40 stores to help stem losses after it lost $253.8 million in the fourth quarter last year.

The home goods retailer, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Union Township, New Jersey, forecast dismal first-quarter profits, sinking shares in its stock on Friday, Feb. 12 as the company struggles to compete with online retailers such as Amazon.

The 40 stores scheduled for closure were not announced.

While the company, with 1,550 locations and more than 60,000 employees, also announced it plans on opening around 15 new locations, it said even more stores could close if it is unable to negotiate more favorable lease terms with current landlords.

