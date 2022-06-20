Average Price For Gas Drops Slightly: Here's Latest Breakdown By County In NY

Drivers got a slight break on gas prices over the weekend.
After the average price per gallon nationally had been $5 or more for the previous seven days for the first time on record, the average price on Monday, June 20 is $4.98, down three cents from last week.
A year ago at this time, the price was around $3.07 per gallon.
Here's a breakdown of average prices by state in the region:
- New York, $5.08
- Connecticut, $4.94
- Massachusetts, $5.00
- New Jersey, $4.99
- Pennsylvania, $5.03
- Rhode Island, $4.97
- New Hampshire, $4.95
- Vermont, $5.00
- Maine, $5.07
For a breakdown of prices in New York by county, see the first image above.
For a breakdown by state, click on the second image above.
