Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Start Of Summer Will Bring Scattered Thunderstorms, Change In Weather Pattern
Business

Average Price For Gas Drops Slightly: Here's Latest Breakdown By County In NY

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The average price per gallon for gasoline by county in New York on Monday, June 20. The average price per gallon for gasoline by county in New York on Monday, June 20.
The average price per gallon for gasoline by county in New York on Monday, June 20. Photo Credit: AAA
A look at average gas prices by state on Monday, June 20, with the national average also shown. A look at average gas prices by state on Monday, June 20, with the national average also shown.
A look at average gas prices by state on Monday, June 20, with the national average also shown. Photo Credit: AAA

Drivers got a slight break on gas prices over the weekend. 

After the average price per gallon nationally had been $5 or more for the previous seven days for the first time on record, the average price on Monday, June 20 is $4.98, down three cents from last week.

A year ago at this time, the price was around $3.07 per gallon.

Here's a breakdown of average prices by state in the region:

  • New York, $5.08
  • Connecticut, $4.94
  • Massachusetts, $5.00
  • New Jersey, $4.99
  • Pennsylvania, $5.03
  • Rhode Island, $4.97
  • New Hampshire, $4.95
  • Vermont, $5.00
  • Maine, $5.07

For a breakdown of prices in New York by county, see the first image above.

For a breakdown by state, click on the second image above.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.