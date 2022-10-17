Around 2 Million NYers To Get Nearly $500M In Tax Relief Checks: Here's Who Qualifies

New Yorkers may want to keep an eye on their mailbox in the coming weeks as the state has begun sending out tax relief checks to some families in an effort to alleviate rising costs of living.

The New York Department of Taxation and Finance announced that it started sending out $475 million worth of checks to 1.8 million residents who received at least $100 in Empire State child credits or the state’s earned income credit on their 2021 state tax return.

Payments will average $270 per eligible recipient. Checks are being mailed automatically and recipients don’t need to do anything in order to receive them, the department said.

The exact amount will depend on your tax situation, with the payment for the Empire State child credit ranging from 25 to 100 percent of the amount you received in 2021.

The payment for the earned income credit is 25 percent of the amount you got for 2021.

"With this relief package, we're making good on our commitment to helping hardworking New Yorkers through the nationwide affordability crisis," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

"This program will put money back in the pockets of nearly two million New York families struggling to make ends meet in the face of the pandemic, inflation, and other rising costs."

Eligible recipients should receive their checks by Monday, October 31, the governor’s office said.

To check eligibility or learn more about the program, visit the Department of Taxation and Finance website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.