Area Restaurant Closes Permanently After Nearly Three Decades In Business

A Hudson Valley restaurant has officially closed its doors after 28 years in business.

The owners of The Would, located in Ulster County, announced on Monday, Sept. 6, that the restaurant had closed.

"The Would is officially closed," owners shared in a Facebook post. "Thank you all for the support through the years. We are grateful for the many catered parties, weddings and special events that have done. To our regulars thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the kind words and support through the years."

The restaurant was located at 120 North Road in Highland. It was owned by Claire Winslow and Debra Dooley.

It was a popular event venue, including for wedding receptions.

The eatery had won several American Culinary Federation medals and said it took pride in employing both externs and graduates of the Culinary Institute of America, located nearby in Dutchess County, in Hyde Park.

"The Would was made up of so many CIA externs, CIA graduates, struggling artists, moms, dads, and a ton of high school kids we couldn’t have done without all your hard work," the restaurant said. "So thank you all - you know who you are."

