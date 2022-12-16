And The Winner Is: Website Reveals Results Of Comparison Of Grocery Giants Whole Foods, Wegmans

It was a supermarket showdown and there could only be one winner.

Grocery giants Whole Foods and Wegmans found themselves under the microscope during recent visits by Business Insider reporter Mary Meisenzahl, who wanted to find out which store was more worthy of her dollar.

First up was Wegmans, the Rochester, New York-based regional chain of grocery stores that has 109 stores throughout the Northeast.

Meisenzahl touted the large selection of pre-made salad bowls and expansive array of produce, including harder to find items like starfruit, jackfruit, and cherimoya.

She also praised the grocer’s “huge” selection of prepared foods and noted the “cozy and warmer” atmosphere, saying that may account for much of the store’s appeal.

Wegmans’ cheese counter also received high marks, which Meisenzahl said had a greater variety than those found at Walmart, Aldi, or Trader Joe’s.

Next up was Amazon-owned Whole Foods, which impressed Meisenzahl with its much larger selection of organic options, she said.

She was also impressed with the seafood counter, noting a variety of fish, clams, and octopus not found at Wegmans, as well as several private label items that were cheaper than the competitor.

Elsewhere in the store, Meisenzahl noted a greater variety of pre-packaged meats, including bison and lamb, along with plenty of choices for customers looking for alternatives to meat and dairy.

“Whole Foods had the most robust plant-based protein section I've seen in a grocery store, with multiple types of tofu plus meat substitutes,” Meisenzahl said.

So, which store would this intrepid reporter recommend to other shoppers?

“While I can see the appeal of both grocery stores, Wegmans was the clear winner on several fronts,” Meisenzahl said, pointing out that the deli, cheese shop, and bakery found at Whole Foods can make it harder to shop for the staples.

“However, Wegmans' layout and larger footprint are much more conducive to buying grocery necessities, with more affordable private label brands and more space dedicated to non-specialty groceries,” she said.

“I might go to Whole Foods to buy octopus or kombucha, but I could never see it being a primary shopping destination.”

