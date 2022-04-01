Amazon Workers At Massive NY Facility Become Company's First Unionized Warehouse

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York have made history in becoming the first in the company’s history to successfully form a union.

In Staten Island, voters from the JFK8 fulfillment center easily voted to approve the measure, with the Amazon Labor Union winning 2,654 yes votes versus 2,131 no votes for the company.

It represents the first group of Amazon employees to unionize in the company’s history - something Amazon has valiantly fought to avoid - though it may still look to overturn the result.

Amazon has until Friday, April 8 to dispute the results of the vote.

“(Amazon) wanted to make me ht faces of the whole unionizing efforts against them…“ Amazon Labor Union (ALU) President Christian Small posted online. “Welp there you go (Jeff Bezos) (David Zapolsky).

“CONGRATULATIONS. We worked, had fun, and made history. Welcome to the (first) union in America for Amazon.”

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said the company is “disappointed” in the decision and claimed that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) had been improperly influenced during the election by union organizers.

“We’re disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees,” the company wrote.

“We’re evaluating our options, including filing objections based on the inappropriate and undue influence by the NLRB that we and others (including the National Retail Federation and US Chamber of Commerce) witnessed in this election.”

