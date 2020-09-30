Amazon Prime Day Set For Two Dates This Fall

Amazon Prime has designated two days in October as "Prime Day," rolling out savings in all of its purchase categories and offering $10 in credit to those who buy merchandise from select small businesses selling on Amazon.

Prime Day, which will span through two days from midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 13 until Wednesday, Oct. 14, will also include deals for name brands like Panasonic, Roborock, Keurig, Under Armour, Coleman, Simple Joys by Carter's, Adidas, Lacoste, Marvel and Ticwatch.

“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. “This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes – and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season.”

Amazon has assembled curated lists of small businesses for users to shop from for their proclaimed holiday and will offer users $10 in credit for those who purchase over $10 from these stores.

“In such an unsettled economy, we’ve actually been able to grow our sales with Amazon, allowing us to pay our employees more and pivot quickly when supply chain shortages struck,” said Colleen Sundlie, owner of Date Lady in Springfield, MO. “Selling online has helped us stay connected with customers and continue growing our small business despite the challenging times.”

Prime members who sign up for Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Cards will also receive $100 gift cards for the site between Sept. 28 and Oct. 31. Cardholders get 5% back at Whole Foods Market and when shopping at Amazon, plus 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores.

