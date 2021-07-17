Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Severe Storms Expected With 70 MPH Wind Gusts, Drenching Downpours, Possible Tornadoes
Business

Amazon Offering $3K Bonuses To Sign Up Workers For New Hudson Valley Warehouse

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Amazon is offering thousands in bonuses for new employees.
Amazon is offering thousands in bonuses for new employees. Photo Credit: Amazon

As it contends with a staffing shortage at its new Hudson Valley warehouse, Amazon is incentivizing potential employees financially with sign-up bonuses if they are willing to make certain concessions.

Amazon is seeking employees for its Orange County warehouse near Stewart Airport in the town of Montgomery, with a $3,000 bonus for recruits who begin working before Saturday, July 1, and agree to work select shifts.

The $3,000 bonuses that were advertised by Amazon in the spring are not a new tactic for the retail giant, though it is significantly higher than the usual incentives that have been listed for positions within the company in New York and New Jersey.

The fulfillment center spans more than 1,000,000-square-feet near the intersection of Route 17K and Route 747 has been in the works for more than a year. It is expected to employ more than 800 people when fully operational.

The facility will sit on 190 acres with more than 1,000 parking spaces, hundreds of trailer parking spaces, and a wastewater treatment plant.

According to Amazon, the center “will work alongside innovative technology to pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as bulk paper products, diapers, sports equipment, patio furniture, pet food, kayaks, and larger household goods.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.