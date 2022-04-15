Contact Us
Amazon Adds New 'Fuel, Inflation' Surcharge To Seller Fees For Prime Shipments

Joe Lombardi
A new "fuel and inflation surcharge" on third-party sellers who ship through Amazon will be added by the e-commerce giants. Photo Credit: Amazon

A new "fuel and inflation surcharge" on third-party sellers who ship through Amazon will be added by the e-commerce giant.

The five-percent increase will take effect on Thursday, April 28, and will include products purchased before that date.

The surcharge could apparently increase or decrease in the future.

"In 2022, we expected a return to normalcy as COVID-19 restrictions around the world eased, but fuel and inflation have presented further challenges," Amazon stated in a memo to sellers obtained by NPR. "It is still unclear if these inflationary costs will go up or down, or for how long they will persist, so rather than a permanent fee change, we will be employing a fuel and inflation surcharge for the first time—a mechanism broadly used across supply chain providers."

Amazon detailed info on the increase here.

