Allergy Alert Issued For Planet Oat Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

Sweet lovers may want to check their freezer after an allergy alert was issued for a frozen dessert product.

Massachusetts-based HP Hood LLC is recalling nearly 5,000 cases of its Planet Oat non-dairy frozen dessert products over a possible undeclared peanut contamination, according to the FDA.

The recall is specifically for the chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolate peanut butter swirl flavors with a best by date of 12/17/22.

They were sold at stores across the United States.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The recall was issued after the company discovered that some of its chocolate peanut butter swirl product was packaged in a container with chocolate chip cookie dough, which does not contain the peanut allergen statement, HP Hood said.

Unknowingly consuming peanuts can lead to a serious or even life-threatening reaction for those with a peanut allergy or severe sensitivity.

Anyone who may have bought the recalled products can return them to the store where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange, the company said.

Consumers with questions may contact HP Hood's consumer affairs department at 1-800-242-2423 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

