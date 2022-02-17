Airmont Diner Closes After 40-Year Run

A well-known diner has permanently closed after serving customers for more than 40 years in the Hudson Valley.

The owner of Airmont Diner, an old-fashioned eatery located in Rockland County, announced the closure on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

"The customers of Airmont Diner were not strangers, they are friends and family," owner Dino said in a statement on the eatery's website. "I have enjoyed seeing the children grow and bring their families in to meet me."

Many customers filled the comments section of the post announcing the closure on the diner's Facebook page, sharing fond memories of visiting the diner over the years.

The diner was located at 210 Route 59 in Suffern.

