Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: ID Released For 29-Year-Old Killed In Hudson Valley Shooting, Suspect On Loose: Police
Business

A Look Inside Brand-New BJ's Club In Hudson Valley

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
BJ's officials are giving a first glimpse of the new Greenburgh location.
BJ's officials are giving a first glimpse of the new Greenburgh location. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ashley Collazo

Officials are giving a look inside the new BJ's Club in Westchester County. 

The new club, located in Greenburgh at 399 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119), will open on Friday, Oct. 28, according to BJ's officials. 

Officials held a pre-opening event at the new club on Wednesday, Oct. 26, where people were able to view the first glimpses of the new store, which will sell items such as fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, seasonal items, home décor, clothes, toys, technology, and more. 

The event also featured the store's official ribbon cutting. 

Official hours for the new store have not yet been announced.  

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.