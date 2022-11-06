$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Area As Monday's Jackpot Hits New Record $1.9B

Powerball’s lottery jackpot has soared to a new record $1.9 billion after there was no first-place winner in the drawing held late Saturday night, Nov. 5.

The winning numbers for the $1.6 billion jackpot on Saturday were 28-45-53-56-69, and the Powerball was 20.

There were 16 winners matching the five white balls for $1,000,000 nationally in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota.

In New York, the $1 million winning ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.

That's the same store where a second-place $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday night, Nov. 7. Drawings are at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

