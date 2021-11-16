Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

12 Markets In Region To Be Converted Into Grand Union Stores, Marking Return Of Longtime Brand

Nicole Valinote
A former Grand Union location in Bolton Landing, New York
A former Grand Union location in Bolton Landing, New York Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/John Sposato

Twelve Tops Markets in the region are set to be converted to Grand Union Markets, bringing back a supermarket brand that was a staple for decades in the region.

C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. announced on Tuesday, Nov. 9, that the new stores will be open at the following New York locations:

  • Cooperstown
  • Cortland
  • Norwich
  • Owego
  • Peru
  • Rome
  • Saranac Lake
  • Sherrill
  • Warrensburg 
  • Two in Watertown

There will also be a location in Rutland, Vermont. 

The company added that it plans to host the grand openings for the Grand Union Markets between mid-January and mid-February of 2022.

“The Grand Union stores will offer competitive prices on a wide variety of fresh foods and an extensive assortment of brand name groceries, as well as our signature private brands. Each store will contain localized assortments to meet their shoppers’ needs,” CEO C&S Wholesale Grocers Bob Palmer said in a statement. “We are very excited to bring this iconic supermarket back to the communities it has fed for generations and continue our legacy of braggingly happy customers.”

