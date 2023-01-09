100 Infant Deaths Lead To Recall Of Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper

Almost 5 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers have been recalled after approximately 100 infants have reportedly died in sleepers-related incidents.

The product was initially recalled in 2019 after 30 infants were reported to have died in the sleeper, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Since the initial recall, 70 more deaths have been reported, eight of which occurred after the recall.

Fisher-Price re-announced the recall on Monday, Jan. 9, possibly due to many of the products remaining in people's homes, according to Consumer Reports.

The reported deaths occurred when babies rolled from their back to their stomach or side when not restrained.

The company is facing multiple lawsuits as a result of deaths related to the sleepers, which were sold at Walmart, Target, and Amazon, along with other major retailers.

It is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers, and those who own a Rock n' Play Sleeper should stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

For more information, contact Fisher-Price online by going to Mattell's site and clicking on “Recall & Safety,” or by calling 866-812-6518.

