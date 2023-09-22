Bus Crash: NY Charter Company Has 'Satisfactory' Safety Record, But It's Not Perfect

A check of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) website shows that Regency Charter Buses, based in Suffolk County in Nesconset, was involved in one injury crash in the past two years. Records do not specify who was at fault.

The company was given a “satisfactory” safety rating in March 2019, though records reveal nearly two dozen maintenance violations over the past two years.

Of the 23 violations documented since September 2021, the most serious were inoperable brake lights and headlights, considered a 6 on a severity scale of 1 to 10, where a 10 represents the highest crash risk.

Inspectors noted two instances of buses “not equipped with anti-lock braking system malfunction circuit or signal,” as well as one brake violation, both considered a 4 on the severity scale.

The company was also dinged for five oil and/or grease leaks, four inoperable lights, two instances of missing or inadequate emergency exit markings, and two defective windshield wipers.

According to the report, Regency Charter Buses operates eight buses and employs 14 drivers.

Thursday’s crash in Orange County happened at around 1:10 p.m. on I-84 in the town of Wawayanda, near Exit 15.

Six charter buses were carrying marching band members from Farmingdale High School, in Nassau County on Long Island, to Greeley, Pennsylvania for band camp when one of the vehicles went through the wire barrier and slid down the 50-foot embankment.

At least 43 people were injured, mostly students, and two adults were killed. Five students remained in critical condition on Friday, Sept. 22, three of them at Westchester Medical Center, which has the best trauma unit in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation found that a faulty front tire may have caused the driver to lose control and roll down the embankment.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were expected to be at the crash site later Friday.

In an update Thursday evening, New York State Police confirmed that Farmingdale High School band director Gina Pellettiere, age 43, of Massapequa, was killed in the crash.

Also among the dead was Beatrice Ferrari, a 77-year-old Farmingdale resident who taught social studies at the school for over 26 years.

Farmingdale Union Free School District Superintendent Paul Defendini issued the following statement to parents:

"It is difficult to express the sadness and grief that the Farmingdale School District and I feel over the tragic events that unfolded earlier and the horrific experience our students endured. We deeply mourn the passing of our inspiring faculty and Band Director, Gina Pellittiere, and the heart and soul of our marching band program, Beatrice ‘Bea’ Ferarri.”

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.