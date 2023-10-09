Brisk, Breezy Weather Arrives: Here's How Long It Will Last, Forecast Into Weekend

Morning temperatures on Monday, Oct. 9 were the lowest in four months, according to the National Weather Service.

"A flip forward to the middle of fall is in store," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore. "These much chillier conditions can also lock in for a while."

The high temperature on Columbus Day will generally be in the upper 50s, with some spots hitting the 60-degree mark, with breaks of sun amid cloud cover.

"There will be a breeze through much of the day as well, making it feel just like fall," the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures on Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Thursday, Oct. 12 will be in the low to mid-60s with mainly sunny skies.

Friday, Oct. 13 will start off with partly sunny skies before clouds increase during the day. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

It will be raw with rain at times on Saturday, Oct. 14, both during the day and at night. The high temperature will only be in the mid-50s.

