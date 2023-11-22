New Update: 2 Killed In Car Explosion On Bridge Linking NY, Canada

A bridge connecting the United States and Canada in New York has been closed on one of the year's busiest travel days after two people were reportedly killed in an explosion on the US side of the bridge.

The Thanksgiving Eve incident happened early Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 22 on the Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls.

The explosion involved a car entering the US from Canada, according to the City of Niagara Falls.

The two occupants of the car that exploded are dead, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The explosion reportedly happened when the car accelerated to around 80 miles per hour before crashing into a curb and barrier before bursting into flames as it was heading to a secondary checkpoint site after being referred there from an initial checkpoint.

The FBI's Buffalo Division labeled the situation "fluid," and said it's working with local, state and federal law enforcement in the investigation.

"I have been briefed on the situation that occurred at the Rainbow Bridge," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement released just after 1:30 p.m. "At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York.

"I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.”

The bridge connects the cities of Niagara Falls, NY and Niagara Falls, Ontario.

