Would-Be Bridge Jumper Saved By Police Officer In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred in Dutchess County at the Mid-Hudson Bridge in Poughkeepsie around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

According to the City of Poughkeepsie Police, the troubled man had climbed over the rail of the bridge and was threatening to jump.

When police arrived, they found the man was Spanish-speaking and found an officer who could speak Spanish to work with him, the department said.

The department said the officer was able to utilize his crisis intervention training to build a rapport. After a period of negotiation, the man agreed to climb back over the rail to the officers.

The man was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where officers assisted with the intake process before turning him over to staff for evaluation and treatment.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the HELPLINE at 845-485-9700.

