Bridge Installation To Cause Lane Closures, Traffic Stops On Thruway In Hudson Valley

The work, which is part of the construction of a 270-foot-long bridge on Route 9 (South Broadway) over Interstate 87 in Tarrytown, will require overnight lane closures and several traffic stops in both directions of I-87 on Friday, June 28, the New York State Thruway Authority announced.

The bridge's installation is expected to begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and last around 10 hours, finishing by 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 29. During this time, both southbound and northbound lanes of I-87 will close to allow construction crews to bring two large cranes onto the highway.

Throughout the night, one northbound lane will stay open, while two southbound lanes will remain open. Motorists are encouraged to travel at other times or seek alternate routes to avoid the area, which will likely experience traffic delays.

In case of rain, the work will instead take place on Saturday night, June 29, and continue into Sunday, June 30.

The new bridge is part of a $13.9 million two-year multimodal project to extend the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge side path one mile south to Lyndhurst Mansion. When the project is finished at the end of the year, pedestrians and cyclists who use the side path will be able to connect with the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail.

The project, which is also causing lane reductions on Route 9 over the Thruway until mid-July, will also add a second left-turn lane from South Broadway to the southbound I-87 entrance ramp.

Construction crews will undertake more work related to the project in late summer and early fall, officials said. More information about the project can be viewed by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.