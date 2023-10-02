Breaking: Charlotte Sena Found Days After Apparent Abduction At NY State Park; Suspect Arrested

In an update just before 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, New York State Police said Sena has been located and is “in good health,” and a suspect has been arrested.

No other details, including the suspect’s name, age or gender, were given. It was not immediately clear where Sena and the suspect were located.

Sena disappeared Saturday evening, Sept. 30, in Saratoga County while riding on a bike path in broad daylight at Moreau Lake State Park.

The girl’s mother contacted police and reported her missing after the child’s bicycle was found at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, an AMBER Alert was activated by state police, who said they were investigating a possible abduction.

A command post at the park included over 100 personnel deployed, 75 law enforcement on the ground, two drones, an airboat search team, six underwater rescue teams, and another boat that has sonar.

Charlotte, a fourth-grader, had just been elected to be a class officer for the student council. She is a niece of a member of the Schenectady Fire Department and is also a niece of author and "Access Hollywood" contributor Jené Luciani Sena.

In a post on the X platform, formerly Twitter, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was "extremely grateful" to New York State Police and State Parks Police, as well as the many partner agencies that "worked tirelessly to locate Charlotte and ensure she could return home safely to her family."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

