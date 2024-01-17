Brand-New Snowfall Predictions Released For New Winter Storm Nearing Northeast: Latest Map

The system will begin moving from west to east overnight Thursday, Jan. 18 into Friday morning, Jan. 19.

A widespread 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is expected.

Areas in the darker shades of blue in the image above are expected to see 2 to 3 inches of accumulation, according to the projections released Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17 by the National Weather Service.

Areas in sky blue are expected to see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall.

Clouds will return on Thursday, Jan. 18 with a high temperature of around 30 degrees and wind-chill values in the teens.

The system will arrive with snow showers overnight into Friday morning, with snow becoming likely after daybreak.

Friday's high temperature will be around 30 degrees.

Friday's storm system is now expected to wind down late Friday afternoon, but lingering snow showers are possible Friday night.

The weekend will be dry and cold with partly sunny skies Saturday, Jan. 20, and sunny skies on Sunday, Jan. 21. Saturday's high temperature will be in the low 20s, and Sunday's high in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.