Bomb Threat At Suffern Senior High School Causes Evacuation, Police Say

The incident took place in Rockland County at Suffern Senior High School in Suffern around 7 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 21.

According to Capt. Daniel Hyman of the Ramapo Police, the Suffern Central School District immediately initiated its evacuation process, and police officers and special response units responded to the school.

The response efforts were led by the RPD K9 Unit Supervisor in collaboration with the Ramapo police officer who is assigned as the Suffern High School Resource Officer, Hyman said.

The department also received K9 canine support from:

Rockland County Sheriff's Department

New York State Police

Orange County Sheriff's Department

Bergen County Sheriff's Department

Town of Woodbury Police Department.

After a search of the school building and premises, no explosive devices were discovered, Hyman said.

Consequently, the district administration deemed it safe to reopen the school to both faculty and students around 10 a.m.

"In light of the incident, the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division, in conjunction with our officers assigned to federal task forces, is actively investigating this matter as a criminal offense," Hyman said.

They are also working to identify and prosecute those responsible for the threat, he added.

Hyman also thanked the Suffern Central School District for its cooperation throughout the investigation and the students, parents, staff, and law enforcement for their support.

Also helping on the scene included:

Tallman Fire Department

Faist Ambulance

Rockland Paramedics

Rockland County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.