Bomb Threat At Hudson Valley Hospital, No Explosive Devices Found, Police Say

The incident occurred in Orange County at Garnet Health Medical Center in the town of Wallkill on Wednesday, March 20.

Deputy Chief of Wallkill Police Antonino Spano, said the department received a call from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office alerting them to a caller indicating a bomb threat at the hospital.

Spano said the call was placed from the Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in Goshen.

After conferring with Garnet Health Medical Center security management, members of the Town of Wallkill Police, Garnet Health Medical Center’s Security, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Chester K9 unit, and Village of Goshen K9 unit searched the exterior of buildings and grounds which failed to disclose any explosive devices or people associated with the alleged crime, he added.

"There were no reported injuries and no interruption in hospital services," Spano said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.