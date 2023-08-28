Bomb Threat At Burger King Leads To Juvenile's Arrest In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The incident took place in Orange County in New Windsor around 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at the restaurant located at 378 Windsor Highway.

New Windsor Police officers responded to the restaurant after receiving reports of a bomb threat, said New Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri.

Officer Levy and his K-9 partner Marty searched the building and the exterior but no bomb was found, Valeri said.

An investigation of the incident led to the arrest of the juvenile who was charged with two counts of falsely reporting an incident, both felonies.

