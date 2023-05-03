Bogus Businessman Charged With $65K Fraud In Orange County

In Orange County, 28-year-old Reginald Williams, of Newburgh, was indicted and charged for allegedly stealing $65,000 from a real company on Wednesday, May 3, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

Williams was arrested and arraigned in the Town of Warwick Justice Court on Wednesday, April 19, after a year-long, multi-agency investigation revealed that Williams, working by himself and with others, opened a fake business account in order to deposit a $65,000 check that actually belonged to a local Orange County company, the DA's office said.

The less-than-successful young businessman was charged with grand larceny in the second degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree.

"I hope this arrest, and other prosecutions like it, stands as a warning to those looking to use fraud in order to enrich themselves: law enforcement is watching and we will seek to hold you accountable," said Hoovler.

Williams was held without bail in the Orange County Jail and is expected to be arraigned on the indictment in court at a later date.

The following organizations conducted the investigation:

The Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force

The New York State Department of Financial Services

The Town of Newburgh Police Department

The Town of Woodbury Police Department

The Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force includes investigators from several agencies, and was created in March 2023 to enhance the investigation and prosecution of public corruption and financial crimes.

Williams's case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Alexis Gregory and Chief Trial Assistant District Attorney Richard Moran.

