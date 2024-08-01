Body Of Missing Swimmer Recovered From Greenwood Lake

The missing man was recovered in Orange County around 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, from Greenwood Lake.

According to Chief Adam Eirand of the village of Greenwood Lake Police, the 66-year-old unidentified man went missing around 2:40 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, in the area of the west arm in the northern portion of the main lake.

Eirand said the man entered the water from a "vessel" and failed to resurface.

Several dive teams from police departments responded to the scene to search for the missing man.

Eirand said search operations were halted on Tuesday due to darkness. At daybreak on July 31, the Greenwood Lake Police Department resumed navigation patrol and canvassing the area.

The New York State Police Dive Team, along with the West Milford Police and the New Jersey State Police, joined the dive efforts, the chief said.

Around 3:45 p.m., the man was located.

"The Greenwood Lake Police Department extends condolences to the family and friends of the victim," Eirand said.

He also thanked all police, fire, EMS personnel, support staff, and DeFeo's Marina for "their dedicated efforts."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

