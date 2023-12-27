Fog 44°

Body Of Man Believed To Be In Mid-30s Found Submerged In Drainage Ditch In Orange County

Police are investigating after a body was found in a drainage ditch in the Hudson Valley.

County Route 1 (Pine Island Turnpike) near Little Brooklyn Road in Warwick.

At around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26 in Orange County, the man was found partially submerged in the ditch in the Town of Warwick on County Route 1 (Pine Island Turnpike) near Little Brooklyn Road.

An investigation has not yet been made, but according to Town of Warwick Police, the man appears to be in his mid-30s and may have worked in the area.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office and Orange County Medical Examiner's Office are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Town of Warwick Police Detective Unit at 845-986-5000.

