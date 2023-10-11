'Bleak' Golf Course Restaurant In Region Gets Gordon Ramsay Makeover On 'Kitchen Nightmares'

Ramsay helped give the northern New Jersey restaurant a much needed facelift on the Monday, Oct. 9 edition of "Kitchen Nightmares," while also improving the managing of the struggling restaurant, which was said to be $250,000 in debt.

Last week's episode tackled Bask 46 and its "Culinary Gangster" head chef, who has since left the business.

The episode called "In The Drink," located at Preakness Valley Golf Course in the Passaic County township of Wayne, portrayed George, the owner, as an absentee owner struggling to run the restaurant.

Nadia, a server, helped keep things running even though she wasn't a manager and overworked Carlos, a line cook, was essentially the head chef. That's where Ramsay stepped in.

"In the Drink, I'm in the dark," Ramsay said as he struggled to find the restaurant, which didn't have any signage. "This place looks closed. Oh dear. This place looks bleak."

As Ramsay sat down for lunch, he noticed food being sent back, unleashed some expletives and was annoyed his combo platter was taking so long. One diner found a hair on the cheese.

"No wonder golfers don't want to eat here," Ramsay said. "They'd miss their tee time."

Ramsay had a unique complaint about his open faced steak sandwich.

"It looks like someone melted a (expletive) condom on my sandwich," Ramsay said. "It's just bad. That's terrible. This restaurant looks like a cafeteria and so does the food."

As Ramsay monitored how they handled dinner service, the restaurant started falling behind, Carlos had to step away due to exhaustion and George was no help, and Ramsay was forced to utter his signature line.

"Shut it down!" he bellowed.

But luckily, Ramsay was here to help, not just complain, and he gave George a heart to heart about the issues with the restaurant as his servers begged George to take Ramsay's advice.

"I'm trying to help you but you're (expletive) deluded!" Ramsay said. "He can't smell his own (expletive)."

George vowed to change and In The Drink got a whole new decor, including a new sign and a revamped menu.

Despite several hitches, mainly with making sure George didn't get in the way, the restaurant's opening was a success, Nadia was officially named manager and Carlos got some much needed time off.

"It wasn't the best of starts, but it certainly was a strong finish," Ramsay said, as he zipped off on a golf cart. "If George can learn to trust his team, delegate and take advantage of his amazing surroundings, he can go from in the drink to a hole-in-one."

