Light Rain Fog/Mist 50°

SHARE

Blast Of Wintry Weather Could Bring First Snowfall Of Season To Parts Of Northeast

A blast of the coldest air since this past spring has arrived just in time for Halloween, with the potential for the first snowfall of the season in parts of the Northeast.

<p>Cold air has expanded to start the workweek.</p>

Cold air has expanded to start the workweek.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
<p>Areas in light blue could see snow showers Tuesday night, Oct. 31 into Wednesday, Nov. 1. </p>

Areas in light blue could see snow showers Tuesday night, Oct. 31 into Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

"While not all in the Northeast will see their first snow this week, everyone will have to endure a dramatic drop in temperature," according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Monday, Oct. 30 will be cloudy with rain and showers likely, especially in the morning, and a high temperature in the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline in the early afternoon, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Monday morning.

The outlook for Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31 calls for brisk conditions with the high temperature struggling to hit the 50-degree mark under mainly sunny skies.

The chance for snowfall will come overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, Nov. 1 as the coldest air of the season arrives, with temperatures dropping to around the 30-degree mark in some spots. 

During that time frame, areas in blue in the second image above from AccuWeather.com could see snow showers mixed with rain while accumulating snowfall is possible in some spots.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the upper 40s. There could be a passing morning shower.

Thursday, Nov. 2 will be mainly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 40s and areas of frost early in the morning.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE