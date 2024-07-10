Fair and Breezy 92°

Big Purple Bud Bus Guy From Rockland, Woman Nabbed After Series Of Raids Across NJ, NY: Cops

The New York owner of a popular cannabis company known for its fleet of purple buses and vans was taken into custody, as was a woman, on Wednesday, July 10, following a series of raids across New Jersey and New York, authorities said.

Bill Schlette of Bud Bus Inc.

 Photo Credit: Bud Bus Inc.
Cecilia Levine
Searches on Bill Schlette’s Bud Bus Inc. locations Hewitt, Manahawkin, Keyport, and West Nyack, NY turned up $200,000 in cash, according to West Milford Police Capt. Parrello.

Back in May, West Milford police executed search warrants at five Bud Bus locations in town where 150 pounds of marijuana was seized, along with $11,000 in cash, police said. A warrant for Schlette’s arrest was issued, and an investigation into money laundering was initiated.

Schlette, 47, of West Nyack, was arrested on the warrant, and slapped with additional charges including possession of more than 25 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, racketeering, and more.

A woman named Jennifer Schlette was also arrested. Her relationship to Bill was unclear. Jennifer was charged with money laundering.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, warrants on Schlette’s van in Frelinghuysen turned up $1,900, suspected raw marijuana, and cannabinoid infused products. He was charged with money laundry, deceptive business practices, and drug offenses.

