Big Change In Weather Pattern Will Follow Springlike Stretch: 5-Day Forecast

Temperatures will be running 15 to 20 degrees above normal on both Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28, and highs could approach record levels in a few locations, according to the National Weather Service.

The second half of the week will mark the start of a significant cooldown beginning on Sunday, Oct. 29, and continuing into next week.

"A roller-coaster pattern of temperatures is not entirely out of the ordinary during October," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist David Dombek said. "Most years, a frost or freeze from mid- to late October across the Northeast is a common occurrence."

A string of dry days is now expected to end on Sunday, with showers likely, mainly after noontime. If that happens, it will mark eight straight weekends in which there has been precipitation on at least one weekend day,

Sunday's high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

Monday, Oct. 30 will be cloudy with more showers likely and a high temperature in the upper 50s.

The outlook for Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31 calls for brisk conditions with the high temperature struggling to hit the 50-degree mark under partly sunny skies.

