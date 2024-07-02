Dutchess County residents Christopher J. Duquette, age 66, of Hyde Park, and Nelson Acevedo, age 53, of Beekman, were both charged on Sunday, June 30, said Capt. John Watterson with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Duquette was charged after deputies responded to a one-car crash around 8:50 p.m. on Route 9 for a report of a collision, Watterson said.

Watterson said Duquette was identified as the driver of the vehicle. After further interview and investigation, he was taken into custody at the scene for driving while impaired by drugs.

It was later discovered that Duquette had a previous conviction for the same offense within the last 10 years, which elevated the current charge to a felony.

Duquette has been charged with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs, and after being processed, he was released on an appearance ticket.

Watterson said Aceveod was nabbed around 9:45 p.m. during a traffic stop on Beekman Road for traffic offenses.

An investigation found he was driving under the influence,d and he was taken into custody. At that time,d it was discovered that he also had a previous conviction for the same offense within the last 10 years.

Acevedo has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated and various traffic infractions and, after being processed, was released on appearance tickets.

