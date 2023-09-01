Bear Mountain State Park In Rockland, Orange Counties To Reopen For Labor Day Weekend

The park’s Trailside Museums and Zoo, Bear Mountain Inn, and Perkins Memorial Drive will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 2, following an extensive recovery effort that included repairs to the treatment plant that provides water to Bear Mountain’s buildings and facilities.

Located partially in Orange County in the town of Highlands and partially in Rockland County in the town of Stony Point, the state has made "incredible progress" in recovering from the destructive force of the July storm, which dumped more than eight inches of rain over a few short hours in parts of the Hudson Valley, Hochul said.

“With crucial repairs now complete, I’m pleased that Bear Mountain State Park and the famed Bear Mountain Inn will reopen for this Labor Day weekend so that New Yorkers can get back to enjoying these popular destinations," she added.

Additional facilities to be open for Labor Day weekend include:

Hessian Lake paddle boat rentals

Bear Mountain Carousel

Bathrooms and drinking water fountains

The Trailside Museums and Zoo

South Entrance Road – between Route 9W and the Bear Mountain Circle

Seven Lakes Drive from the Palisades Interstate Parkway Exit 19 to Bear Mountain Circle

Perkins Memorial Drive – opens for vehicular access on Saturday, Sept. 2

Bear Mountain Inn guest rooms, restaurant, bar, hiker’s café, and spa are all open as of Saturday, Sept. 2.

Additional information can be found here: https://visitbearmountain.com/

Parking remains limited. Visitors should plan ahead, including making alternative plans if Bear Mountain fills to capacity.

Many of the Park’s hiking trails were also damaged and will remain closed until repairs can be completed in the coming months.

Bear Mountain’s Trail map will be updated on an ongoing basis as repairs are made to help inform visitors about the status of their favorite hikes. The latest version of the map can be viewed here.

The Bear Mountain Pool bathhouse was also damaged and is planned to reopen for the 2024 season.

