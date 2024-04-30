Hudson Valley Man Charged With Sale Of Drugs To Undercover Agents For Second Time

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force arrested Raequan Keemer, age 29, of Beacon, on Tuesday, April 30, for two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the task force, Keemer's arrest is related to an unsealed Dutchess County Grand Jury indictment for those charges.

In June of 2023, Keemer pled guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance related to a task force investigation where he sold cocaine to agents in the city of Beacon. As a result of Keemer pleading guilty, he also agreed to receive up to 12 years in prison if he did not successfully complete a diversion program in Dutchess County, Harris said.

Harris said shortly after Keemer entered the diversion program, he began selling cocaine again, and task force agents made multiple purchases from him in the city of Beacon.

Keemer was remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail and is now facing prison time on his original charges and the current alleged sale and possession charges he was indicted for.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, please call the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or email DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

