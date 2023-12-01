Auto Dealer Murdered In Rockland: 29-Year-Old Sentenced

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced Thursday, Nov. 30, that Eric Ross, Jr., of Wilmington, Delaware was sentenced to 25 years to life after being found guilty of murder by a jury in Rockland County Criminal Court in March of 2022.

On Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, Ross drove to Youbs Auto Sales, located at 375 Route 59 in West Nyack, to confront owner Youbens Joseph about a Hyundai Sonata he had recently purchased from the dealer, said the DA's Office.

Ross was upset because he was having issues with the car. A verbal altercation erupted between Ross and Joseph, during which the dealer stated there was nothing he could do for Ross.

Moments later, Ross drew a 9mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol and shot Joseph, the DA's Office said.

“Five years ago Mr. Joseph was senselessly killed by the defendant after a verbal dispute about a car," Walsh said. "The incident occurred across the street from one of the busiest malls in the Hudson Valley and left residents across Rockland County in shock and anger. The defendant will now serve a lengthy prison term for his actions.”

Ross was sentenced to 25 to life in prison for the murder and 15 years in state prison with 5 years post-release supervision for a criminal possession of a weapon charge. Both sentences run concurrently with each other.

The homicide investigation was conducted by the Clarkstown Police Department and was prosecuted by Executive Assistant District Attorney Nabeela McLeod and Executive Assistant District Attorney Stephen Moore.

