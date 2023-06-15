Partly Cloudy 71°

Attempted Murder: Rockland 19-Year-Old Charged In Stabbing Attack

A Hudson Valley teenager has been charged with attempted murder for stabbing another person last month.

Kathy Reakes
Rockland County resident Jostin Rodriguez-Hilario, age 19, of Haverstraw,  was arrested on Monday, June 12 in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Monday, May 29, on New Main Street in the village of Haverstraw. 

Additional details of the crime were not released by police.

Rodriguez-Hilario was charged with:

  • Attempted murder
  • Assault
  • Criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

He was arraigned in the Village of Haverstraw Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.

