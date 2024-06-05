Mostly Cloudy 77°

Asian Masseuse, Attractive College Grad Among Paid Roles Sought For TV Show Filming In NJ

All TV shows have to start somewhere and you can be on the ground floor.

A new comedy pilot filming in New Jersey and throughout the tristate area is now casting numerous roles for a shoot in the mid-summer.

Roles include: Jeremy, age 18 to 30, an adrenaline junkie and friend of the protagonist. "He is intelligent but rarely shows it," according to a listing.

Chelsea, age 18-35, is an attractive female in her 20s who is fresh out of college, according to a listing.

Roles are also being cast for an Asian masseuse, ages 18 to 35, a Black nurse in her 30s, a strict boss smaller than 5-foot-5, a crazy woman between the ages of 35 and 80, a woman named Palma, ages 18 to 30, and a police officer, ages 25-60, according to a listing.

The role pays $30 an hour with a total pay of $240 for eight hours of work, along with travel and meals, according to a listing.

For more information and to apply, click here.

