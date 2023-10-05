Armed Man From Region Held Woman Against Her Will, Police Say

The incident occurred in Sullivan County in the village of Monticello on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Members of the Monticello Police arrested Arthur J. Uhl, age 36, of Monticello, after receiving a report of a woman being physically held against her will and also being threatened with a firearm, in an apartment, located at the Sleepy Hollow Apartment Complex at Terry Lane, said Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police.

Responding officers were required to forcibly gain entry to the apartment after Uhl refused to voluntarily open the door, Johnstone said.

After gaining entry, officers located the victim and Uhl inside. Uhl was then taken into custody.

A search warrant was executed on Uhl’s apartment and a loaded .32 caliber Walther semi-automatic firearm, which Uhl had used to threaten the victim, was recovered, Johnstone said.

Uhl was charged with:

Two felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Unlawful imprisonment

Menacing

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in the Village of Monticello Justice Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bail bond, and $300,000 secured insurance bond, pending further court action.

Sullivan Sheriff Deputies assisted Monticello Police with this incident.

