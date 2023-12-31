Apparent Triple Murder-Suicide Involving PD Sergeant Leaves Rockland Stunned

The chain of events unfolded Friday night, Dec. 29 in Westchester County when the Bronxville Police Department said it contacted the Clarkstown PD in Rockland County after 49-year-old Sergeant Watson Morgan did not show up for his evening shift.

Morgan joined the Bronxville PD in 2007 after working the previous seven years with the NYPD.

He was promoted to the Bronxville PD detective division in 2014 and to sergeant in 2016.

At around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, Clarkstown PD officers responded to 10 Clydesdale Court in the hamlet of New City to perform a welfare check on Morgan.

Upon arrival, officers made entry to the residence and discovered the four bodies: a man, a woman, and two boys, according to Detective Norman Peters of the Clarkstown PD.

The woman and boys were shot, while the man appears to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Peters.

All four were members of the Morgan family: Watson Morgan, his wife, Ornela Morgan, age 43, and their two sons, ages 10 and 12.

The four were pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this phase of the investigation it is believed that Watson killed his wife and two children, prior to killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound," said Peters, noting that a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Peters described the incident as isolated, saying "the public is not in any danger."

"Our hearts go out to Sergeant Morgan's extended family," Village of Bronxville officials said in a statement released late Saturday afternoon. "Our thoughts and prayers are also with his Bronxville Police Department family."

Rockland County Executive Ed Day issued a statement Saturday afternoon saying, "As we try to make sense of this unimaginable tragedy our hearts break for the family involved in this devastating murder-suicide in Clarkstown.

"On behalf of the people of Rockland, I send my prayers and deepest condolences to family, friends, and fellow officers of the victims, along with the entire town of Clarkstown.

"Please know that my thoughts are with everyone impacted by this incredibly tragic incident.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Clarkstown PD directly at 845-639-5840.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.