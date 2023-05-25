All New York Construction-Related Closures Paused For Memorial Day Weekend

On Thursday, May 25, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that temporary lane closures on New York State highways will be paused to accommodate holiday travel.

The construction will be suspended starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, May 26, and will last through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

"Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer season, and New Yorkers across the state will be hitting the road to enjoy time with friends and family," Governor Hochul said in a statement.

“We are suspending construction on state roads to help ease traffic and ensure that everyone is able to reach their destination safely and with minimal delays.”

The announcement comes just before the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Additionally, the New York State Department of Transportation reminds drivers to plan accordingly, including being aware of emergency repairs that may be happening, and to avoid driving after drinking.

