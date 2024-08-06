Algae Bloom Closed Popular State Park Beach In Region To Swimming

The blooms were found in Sullivan County at Lake Superior State Park in Bethel on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

“Cyanobacteria, better known as blue-green algae, has increased to potentially harmful levels at Lake Superior’s beach, due in large part to the ongoing hot weather,” Parks, Recreation and Beautification Director Brian Scardefield explained. “People and animals who come in contact with the algae may develop irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, throat, and respiratory tract – or nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting if they swallow any of it.

The lake will continue to be monitored and will reopen once the algae has cleared and the water has been tested, said Scarefield.

In the meantime, Lake Superior State Park remains open for picnicking, hiking, and land-based recreation. The public boat launch is also open.

If someone is exposed to the algae, they should rinse the affected area with water and consider medical attention.

Report symptoms to the NYS Department of Health at 845-794-2045.

For more information, visit www.health.ny.gov/harmfulalgae.

Other swimming locations in the area include public access points along the Delaware River and municipal pools in Bethel, Callicoon, Fallsburg, Mamakating, Liberty, Neversink, and Monticello.

