Alert Issued For Orange County Woman Who Went Missing Visiting Daughter

New York State Police say detectives have been investigating the disappearance of Orange County resident Jennifer Jones, age 43, from Chester.

The investigation began on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The 4-foot-11 Jones, who weighs between 110 and 120 pounds, was last seen in the Chester area on or about Wednesday, July 26. She reportedly was going to see her daughter in North Carolina.

Jennifer’s last contact was on Sunday, July 30, where she stated she was in North Carolina.

State Police said she suffers from Bipolar Disorder, paranoid schizophrenia, and TBI (traumatic brain injury) stemming from a motor vehicle crash. She also suffers from substance abuse and has medical conditions.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 845-344-5300.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.